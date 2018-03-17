4 victims of FIU bridge collapse identified by police

Authorities today released the names of four people who died from the collapse of a newly-installed pedestrian bridge in Miami.
Three victims -- Rolando Fraga Hernandez, Oswald Gonzalez and Alberto Arias -- were found this morning after crews removed two cars from the rubble left at the scene, Miami-Dade police said today.
The fourth identified victim, Navarro Brown, died at a hospital, police said.
Fraga Hernandez's nephew, Jorge Fraga, had told ABC News earlier today that he was holding out hope.
"I'm hoping. This morning I called a few hospitals around -- nothing. But I'm trying not to think he isn't there," Fraga said.
Authorities said at least six people died from Thursday's bridge collapse near Florida International University. The recovery effort was still ongoing.
The four victims who have been identified are those whose bodies have been recovered; however, authorities said the death toll is expected to increase to grow as crews work to remove more cars trapped under the rubble.
A total of eight cars were trapped under the bridge after it crumbled, including six that were "significantly entangled," authorities said. Two of those heavily-trapped cars were removed this morning and crews are working to remove two more now, officials said.
Maurice Kemp, deputy mayor of Miami-Dade County, said the primary goal is to remove all victims and cars in a "dignified and respectful manner."
He said crews worked through the night to remove the two cars this morning and will continue the effort until all victims and cars are recovered.
FIU had touted the pedestrian bridge as one of the first of its kind, tweeting that it swung into place March 10.
The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
ABC News' Victor Oquendo and Whitney Lloyd contributed to this report.
