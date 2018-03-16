Meet this week's Perfect Pet from the Humane Society Silicon Valley.JoJo, a 2-year-old pitbull known as the "snuggliest snugglemonster" in all of the land.She loves being a couch potato and long hikes.While she's not too comfortable with other dogs in the home at the moment, that could change with time.If you're interested in giving JoJo a forever home, contact the Humane Society Silicon Valley at (408) 262-2133.901 Ames Ave, Milpitas, CA 95035(408) 262-2133171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949(415) 883-46218323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-856510342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, CA 95492 (located inside of Kings Kastle)171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949(415) 883-46211450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548