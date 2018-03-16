Meet this week's Perfect Pet from the Humane Society Silicon Valley.
JoJo, a 2-year-old pitbull known as the "snuggliest snugglemonster" in all of the land.
She loves being a couch potato and long hikes.
While she's not too comfortable with other dogs in the home at the moment, that could change with time.
If you're interested in giving JoJo a forever home, contact the Humane Society Silicon Valley at (408) 262-2133.
