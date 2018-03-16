  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Meet this week's Perfect pet from the Humane Society Silicon Valley. (KGO-TV)

Meet this week's Perfect Pet from the Humane Society Silicon Valley.

JoJo, a 2-year-old pitbull known as the "snuggliest snugglemonster" in all of the land.

She loves being a couch potato and long hikes.

While she's not too comfortable with other dogs in the home at the moment, that could change with time.

If you're interested in giving JoJo a forever home, contact the Humane Society Silicon Valley at (408) 262-2133.

Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Ave, Milpitas, CA 95035
(408) 262-2133
http://www.hssv.org/
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492 (located inside of Kings Kastle)
http://www.greendogproject.org/
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
