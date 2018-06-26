BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bay Area LIFE airs Sunday nights on ABC7 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Looking for some Bay Area fun?! You've come to the right place. This weekly half-hour ABC7 program takes you around the Bay Area to celebrate and share what makes this beautiful place we live in so fabulous.

In each show, we'll explore your neighborhoods for the latest finds in food, fitness, entertainment, decor, fashion, culture, technology, and travel.

Plus, you'll have a chance to connect with us and tell us how you love to play around the Bay. Send us your pictures and share your ideas!

Each week we'll highlight the special people and places you've discovered right in your backyard. Explore your Bay Area with ABC7!

See the latest episodes of Bay Area LIFE here.

We want to see photos of your favorite places to visit throughout the Bay Area! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7bayarealife and we may show them online or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybay area life
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Where You Live: The Story of You
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Cruise the Monterey Bay and see amazing marine wildlife
Bay Area LIFE: Celebrate 4th of July with the San Francisco Symphony!
Bay Area LIFE: A new approach to working out!
Bay Area LIFE: Achieve your health goals one step at a time!
More bay area life
SOCIETY
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Korean War soldier finally laid to rest decades after his death
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
More Society
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News