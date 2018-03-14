Thanks for signing up for the abc7news.com Contests & Promotions Newsletter.

CREATE YOUR OWN LEGEND AT AULANI, A DISNEY RESORT & SPA IN HAWAI'I!
Contest Ends March 16, 2018
Enter now for your chance to win a family vacation for four to Aulani Resort including round trip airfare, a four night Resort stay and a $200 Resort credit.
Set ocean-side on the island of O'ahu, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai'i is an unforgettable way to start a new adventure. Your story unfolds with the fun of swimming in our many pools, sipping on a tropical drink, watching the sunset, gently floating down our lazy river, taking in the world-class nighttime entertainment like our KA WA'A, A L'au, and basking in the splendors of Hawai'i on an excursion. You'll also find inspiration at our award-winning Laniwai Spa. Your legend begins with your last chance to win from ABC7!
>>FOR MORE INFORMATION
WIN A CUSTOMIZABLE VACATION TO SANTA CRUZ COUNTY!
Now through March 31, 2018
Spring is in the air and Visit Santa Cruz County would like to celebrate the season with a fabulous vacation giveaway! That's right, you can WIN a stay in Santa Cruz! But this isn't your average vacation giveaway package; this one is completely CUSTOMIZABLE!
Submit your entry and you could win a Grand Prize of: A two-night stay at the beachfront Dream Inn Santa Cruz, four tickets to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and four passes to Roaring Camp Railroads, PLUS choose four additional activities from a list of uniquely Santa Cruz options, including kayaking, beer tasting, wine tasting, zip-lining through the redwoods, spa treatments, e-bike rental, and more!
>>TO ENTER
MAKE WAY FOR A MARVELOUS MARCH! ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN 120,000 HAWAIIAN AIRLINE MILES TODAY!
Now through March 31, 2018
What makes a better Friday? How about a little "Aloha?" Share the island spirit with ABC7 and Hawaiian Airlines and enter for your chance to win a trip to Hawaii for two! An authentic Hawaiian hospitality experience awaits you...enter today!
>>FOR MORE INFORMATION
ROSEANNE RETURNS TO ABC!
Premiering, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 | 8pm on ABC7
When it first premiered on ABC, Roseanne broke new ground for its realistic portrayal of a working-class family, the Conners, barely scraping by in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. It also dominated the ratings as one of the highest-rated television series on the air for its nine year run. A comedy about ordinary people who faced day-to-day survival with a sense of the absurdity of it all, the inimitable Roseanne was its epicenter. Lauded for its humor, relevance, warmth and honesty, the Conner family will continue to deal with the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018. Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke return in this much-anticipated eight-episode reboot of a comedy classic.
>>FOR MORE INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER!
Don't miss your chance at our newest promotions by following us on our all-new Twitter page! Follow ABC7FunStuff on Twitter.com for real-time updates on all of our contests, promotions, and fun stuff! >> CLICK HERE