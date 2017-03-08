4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash

A fourth victim has died after a small plane crashed into two Riverside homes on Feb. 27.Stacey Pierce had been in critical condition after the Cessna airplane crashed shortly after taking off from the Riverside Municipal Airport.Her family confirmed to our sister station ABC7 in Los Angeles that the 46-year-old mother of four succumbed to her injuries Tuesday evening.The three victims who died the day of the crash were identified as Nouri Hijazi, 83; Dana Hijazi, 67; and Adine Farelas, 22. All were from San Jose.The now lone survivor, Sylvia Farelas, suffered severe burns over much of her body and has undergone multiple surgeries since the crash.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.