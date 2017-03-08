NEWS

4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash

Fire crews worked to put out the flames and save anyone inside a home after a plane crashed into it in Riverside on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (KABC)

A fourth victim has died after a small plane crashed into two Riverside homes on Feb. 27.

RELATED: Brother of SoCal plane crash victim: 'I realize exactly what I'm losing'

Stacey Pierce had been in critical condition after the Cessna airplane crashed shortly after taking off from the Riverside Municipal Airport.

Her family confirmed to our sister station ABC7 in Los Angeles that the 46-year-old mother of four succumbed to her injuries Tuesday evening.

RELATED: Witnesses describe moments before fatal Riverside plane crash

The three victims who died the day of the crash were identified as Nouri Hijazi, 83; Dana Hijazi, 67; and Adine Farelas, 22. All were from San Jose.

The now lone survivor, Sylvia Farelas, suffered severe burns over much of her body and has undergone multiple surgeries since the crash.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
