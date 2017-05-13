NEWS

5-alarm structure fire contained in Oakland on San Pablo Avenue

Firefighters are now working to extinguish a house fire in Oakland near a construction site that caught fire earlier Saturday morning, fire officials said. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Alameda County fire officials said crews will be working until Sunday morning to finish extinguishing a five-alarm fire that broke out this morning at a construction site in Oakland.

Firefighters responded at 4:58 a.m. to 3800 San Pablo Ave. where in July the same construction site burned in a six-alarm fire. The property is partly in Oakland and partly in Emeryville.

Fire officials have not said whether arson is suspected in the latest fire.

Firefighters in this morning's fire are concerned about a crane at the site that could fall.

As of 7:16 a.m. the fire was contained but it may take until 7 a.m. Sunday before the fire is out. No one was injured, fire officials said.


On July 6, 2016, a fire broke out at the construction site where 105 apartments and 25,000 square feet of commercial space were being built.

That fire burned four adjacent townhouses, an Alameda County deputy fire chief said following the incident.

This morning a house about two blocks away from the construction site caught fire. Embers from the site may have set the house on fire.

Emeryville police said San Pablo Avenue is closed between 37th and 40th streets. Adeline Street between 36th Street and Yerba Buena Avenue is closed as is all westbound traffic on West MacArthur Boulevard, Apgar Street and 39th Street from Market Street.

All eastbound travel on West MacArthur Boulevard at Emery Street is prohibited.

Police did not say when the roads will reopen.
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
