Six goats injured in vegetation fire near East Milpitas neighborhood

Crews are responding to a 1-alarm vegetation fire near a neighborhood in East Milpitas this afternoon. (KGO)

Crews responded to a 1-alarm vegetation fire near a neighborhood in East Milpitas Thursday afternoon.

ABC7 News learned a transformer exploded around noon in the area near Country Club Drive, but it's unclear if that was the cause of the fire.


Officials said at least six goats were injured and taken to an animal control hospital. It is unknown at this time if any of them died.

Several homeowners said reported losing power.

The fire burned 6 acres on land where goats grazed.

Officials said the fire threatened one home, but no injuries were reported.
