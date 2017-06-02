NEWS

68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill in Indiana

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ind. --
Charges are pending against a man accused of running a puppy mill out of his northwest Indiana home.

The Lake County Sheriff said 68 dogs were rescued on May 3 after being kept in deplorable conditions in a barn in Center Township.

Sheriff John Buncich said some of the dogs had never seen daylight. They were kept in a barn that he described as "filthy."

"Very sick individual, he doesn't have a license that we could find," said Buncich.

The deputies who rescued the dogs also found scalpels and other surgical equipment. Authorities said C-sections were performed on at least 11 of the dogs.

Dog carcasses were found buried behind the building.

The dogs are being cared for at the Lake County Adoption Center, a no-kill shelter. As of May 31, the Lake County Prosecutor's Office said that the dogs are not adoptable yet pending their investigation.

Since the dogs arrived earlier this month, the shelter said donations are pouring in from "all over" the country. However, they stressed there is a continuing need for blankets and monetary donations to cover the costs of the dogs' veterinary care.

The shelter said any donations may be dropped off or sent directly to them at 3011 W 93rd Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsanimal abuseIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
EXCLUSIVE: Racist graffiti prompts disgust from students, faculty at East Bay school
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
What's next in US withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement
Fact-checking Trump's speech on the Paris Accord
Chris Cornell's widow responds to toxicology report
More News
Top Stories
Santa Cruz surf pioneer Jack O'Neill dies at 94
2 in custody connected to killing of Australian tourist in SF
Two killed after shooting in East Oakland
Water main break creates massive muddy mess in Belmont
Livermore police warn residents after spike in car thefts
Ghost Ship Fire victims, investigation, complete coverage
California closer to ditching daylight saving time
Show More
Stockton firefighters raising money for new statue to honor fallen heroes
Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to stare down Rihanna
Police: Mother charged after toddler in stroller shoved down subway stairs
VTA to begin "flex lane" study on Hwy. 87
Teen charged in Uber driver's stabbing death near Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NBA Finals kick off at Oracle Arena
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Photos