Four people have been rescued after a car crashed into a tree in Oakland; plus sizzling temperatures are in store for the weekend. Click on the media player above for 7 Things to know before you go.
When you see news #whereyoulive, share your photos and videos with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now.
GET IN TOUCH: Click here to share news tips, comments, or story ideas with us
DOWNLOAD: For the latest breaking news updates, download the ABC7 News app
Related Topics:
news
news