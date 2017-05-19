NEWS

7 Things to know before you go from ABC7 News: Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people have been rescued after a car crashed into a tree in Oakland; plus sizzling temperatures in store for the weekend. Here are 7 things to know before you go. (KGO-TV)

Four people have been rescued after a car crashed into a tree in Oakland; plus sizzling temperatures are in store for the weekend. Click on the media player above for 7 Things to know before you go.

When you see news #whereyoulive, share your photos and videos with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now.

GET IN TOUCH: Click here to share news tips, comments, or story ideas with us
DOWNLOAD: For the latest breaking news updates, download the ABC7 News app
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
Sign up for free newsletters from ABC7
NEWS
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case
Woman killed, 22 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Trump to embark on first foreign trip as president
ANALYSIS: Trump launches bold foreign trip, with pitfalls aplenty
Trump denies telling Comey to back off, bashes former FBI director
More News
Top Stories
4 rescued after car crashes into tree in Oakland Hills
Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe into Wikileaks' Assange
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
SF family continues frantic search for missing Uber driver
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Shoreline Amphitheatre fire
Problems with Valero Refinery flaring persist in Benicia
List reveals best beaches in the Bay Area
Show More
Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements
5 confirmed cases of botulism from NorCal gas station food
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
'Celeste Guap' testifies for 1st time
Draymond Green on Klay Thompson's All-NBA team snub: 'I think it's pretty crazy'
More News
Top Video
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
SF family continues frantic search for missing Uber driver
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Shoreline Amphitheatre fire
Problems with Valero Refinery flaring persist in Benicia
More Video