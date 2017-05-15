NEWS

7 Things to know before you go from ABC7 News: Monday

Officials said two firefighters were electrocuted while battling a house fire in Antioch.; plus, a shooting on I-880 in Hayward, and cool conditions will continue throughout the Bay Area. Here are 7 Things to know before you go. (KGO-TV)

Here are 7 Things to know before you go.

1. Officials said two firefighters were electrocuted while battling a house fire in Antioch. Firefighters said the homeowner could face criminal charges for allegedly stealing electricity.

2. Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in San Jose, leaving two people displaced.

3. Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on I-880 in Hayward. Police say the two victims were shot inside a Toyota Tacoma as they were exiting on Winton Avenue.

4. Microsoft said the cyber attack that plagued computers worldwide Friday should be treated by governments as a real wake-up call. The number of people affected by this could skyrocket today, as people get back to work and turn on their computers.

5. Temperatures remain below average once again throughout the Bay Area, but it's expected to get 20 to 30 degrees warmer by the weekend.

6. The Marsh Road on ramp in Redwood City was partially blocked after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

7. Kara McCullough, a scientist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday.


