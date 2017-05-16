NEWS

7 Things to know before you go from ABC7 News: Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump reveals a little about his private conversation with top Russian officials; plus, the sentencing phase begins for the convicted killer of Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar, and the Warriors face the Spurs in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Here are 7 Things to know before you go. (KGO-TV)

Here are 7 Things to know before you go.

1. President Donald Trump revealed a little about his private conversation with top Russian officials regarding terrorism and airline safety.

2. The sentencing phase begins for the convicted killer of Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar.

3. A water main break kept crews busy on Treasure Island near 3rd Street and Avenue M, creating muddy conditions and closing some streets.

4. A chance of showers may be headed for parts of the Bay Area.

5. CHP officials issued a high wind advisory for the San Mateo Bridge and Altamont Pass, and it's going to be breezy on I-580.

6. Ford slashed 10 percent of its work force to boost profits and raise its stock price.

7. The Warriors face the Spurs today in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

When you see news #whereyoulive, share your photos and videos with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now.

GET IN TOUCH: Click here to share news tips, comments, or story ideas with us
DOWNLOAD: For the latest breaking news updates, download the ABC7 News app
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
Sign up for free newsletters from ABC7
NEWS
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
Missing 12-year-old girl from San Anselmo found safe
9th Circuit questions Trump's statements on Muslims, president's powers in appeal
US accuses Syria of killing thousands, burning bodies in crematorium
Trump to meet Turkey's president amid sharp differences
More News
Top Stories
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
Missing 12-year-old girl from San Anselmo found safe
Penalty phase begins today for convicted killer in Sierra LaMar case
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Warriors will not have to face Kawhi Leonard in game 2 tonight
East Bay woman arrested for DUI crash that killed toddler in trouble again
Family demands answers after man tased by Rohnert Park police dies
Show More
Santa Cruz area nurse, doctor charged with child sex crimes
Hijack hacks: What you need to know about 'ransomware'
Bay Area congressional leaders react to reports of Trump intel leak
Oakland native to be inducted into LPGA Hall of Fame
North Bay man detained by immigration officials
More News
Top Video
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
Penalty phase begins today for convicted killer in Sierra LaMar case
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
East Bay woman arrested for DUI crash that killed toddler in trouble again
More Video