Here are 7 Things to know before you go.
1. President Donald Trump revealed a little about his private conversation with top Russian officials regarding terrorism and airline safety.
2. The sentencing phase begins for the convicted killer of Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar.
3. A water main break kept crews busy on Treasure Island near 3rd Street and Avenue M, creating muddy conditions and closing some streets.
4. A chance of showers may be headed for parts of the Bay Area.
5. CHP officials issued a high wind advisory for the San Mateo Bridge and Altamont Pass, and it's going to be breezy on I-580.
6. Ford slashed 10 percent of its work force to boost profits and raise its stock price.
7. The Warriors face the Spurs today in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
