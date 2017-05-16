Here are 7 Things to know before you go.1. President Donald Trump revealed a little about his private conversation with top Russian officials regarding terrorism and airline safety.2. The sentencing phase begins for the convicted killer of Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar.3. A water main break kept crews busy on Treasure Island near 3rd Street and Avenue M, creating muddy conditions and closing some streets.4. A chance of showers may be headed for parts of the Bay Area.5. CHP officials issued a high wind advisory for the San Mateo Bridge and Altamont Pass, and it's going to be breezy on I-580.6. Ford slashed 10 percent of its work force to boost profits and raise its stock price.7. The Warriors face the Spurs today in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.