<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1673450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Fans around the Bay Area are mourning the death of George Michael. Also, Raiders QB Derek Carr is undergoing surgery and curbside pickup for Christmas tree recycling starts today. Here are #7Things to know before you go. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)