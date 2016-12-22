<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1668481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The president-elect's campaign manager will now serve as counselor to the president, people caught parking illegally at BART will soon face stiffer fines and rain is on its way to the Bay Area for this holiday weekend. Here are #7Things to know before you go. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)