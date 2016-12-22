When you see news #whereyoulive, share your photos and videos with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now.
1) Rain headed to the Bay Area in time for tomorrow's morning commute; Forecast here: https://t.co/kNaTKSBA0c #7things #abc7getup pic.twitter.com/0ThQYdDEyO— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 22, 2016
2) Crash on SB 101 before Rohnert Park causing delays. Follow @AlexisABC7 for traffic updates. #7things #abc7getup— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 22, 2016
3) Starting January 2, people caught parking illegally in BART lots will face stiffer fines: https://t.co/DmdYmVM3SI #7things #abc7getup— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 22, 2016
4) CHP is looking for 4 people who reportedly took off after crashing car through the front of a San Leandro thrift store. #7things pic.twitter.com/qiFLytaa86— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 22, 2016
5) Dozens of flights delayed or canceled at LAX due to bad weather, holiday travel and airport construction. #7things #abc7getup— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 22, 2016
6) President-elect?s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway will now service as counselor to the president: https://t.co/25xd09EqCZ #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 22, 2016
7) Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip depart for Christmas holiday after a delay because they were sick with heavy colds. #7things #abc7getup— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 22, 2016
