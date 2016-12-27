When you see news #whereyoulive, share your photos and videos with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now.
1) Pleasant Hill police investigating shooting at popular mall; No shoppers were hurt: https://t.co/OoIBw7GXd1 #7things #abc7getup— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 27, 2016
2) Sacramento Uber driver narrowly escaped being shot to death in San Francisco: https://t.co/t6uL4K3fpU #7things #abc7getup— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 27, 2016
3) San Francisco Muni is raising its fares beginning January 1 ? cash fares will rise 25 cents each. #7things #abc7getup— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 27, 2016
4) Freezing cold start in parts of Bay Area, warmer this afternoon; Forecast here: https://t.co/rDphe4chBU #7things #abc7getup pic.twitter.com/FvI0m2MQbS— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 27, 2016
5) Bay Bridge metering lights were turned back off this morning at 6:27 a.m. Follow @AlexisABC7 for traffic updates. #7things #abc7getup— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 27, 2016
6) Raiders QB Derek Carr is scheduled to have surgery on his broken leg today. #7things #abc7getup— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 27, 2016
7) San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee will take part in the 11th annual Kwanzaa celebration at City Hall today: https://t.co/hxem3sZUIM #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 27, 2016
