1) A multi-vehicle head-on crash has been cleared from SB I-280 lanes in San Jose. https://t.co/mcoqdrpjco #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 28, 2016
2) Police are looking for the suspects who reportedly crashed a U-Haul truck into a Hayward police cruiser. pic.twitter.com/ih8griiouB— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 28, 2016
3) A pair of 5.7 earthquakes struck the Lake Tahoe region overnight. https://t.co/wMobRYOugH #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 28, 2016
4) The Bay Area is waking up to freezing temperatures; highs today range from upper 50s to lower 60s. https://t.co/0dXQby6qrP #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 28, 2016
5) Fans are flocking to the Yoda statue on the Lucasfilm campus in SF to pay respects to Carrie Fisher. https://t.co/3Zx9176s2B #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 28, 2016
6) A new report says Muni has a huge problem with workers calling in sick, impacting riders and tax payers. https://t.co/4RiK4mSseD #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 28, 2016
7) It?s another holiday light traffic day in the Bay Area; Bay Bridge metering lights not turned on yet. Folo @AlexisABC7 #7things— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 28, 2016
