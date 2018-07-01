9 stabbed in 'evil,' unprovoked spree at apartment complex

Nine people were injured, some seriously, in a violent stabbing spree in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday night.Boise Police Department Chief Bill Bones said they were called about a man with a knife attacking victims at an apartment complex at 8:46 p.m. local time. The suspect was located and taken into custody immediately, police said.The officers then went about locating victims, nine of whom were found in the apartment complex and its parking lot, according to police. Nine victims were located and taken to a local hospital. Police said some of the victims have life-threatening injuries.Bones identified the suspect as a 30-year-old man from out of state, but were not aware of the motive. He said the victims did not appear to have provoked the suspect."This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time," Bones said Saturday evening."Our community is reeling from this attack," he added.Boise Police Department also specified on its Twitter account that "some of the victims include members of the refugee community.""The suspect is in custody and being interviewed at this time," Boise police said on its Twitter feed. "Victim Witness Coordinators and counselors are working with the victims and witnesses to provide them services in the days and weeks ahead."