9-year-old Oakland boy shot on his birthday in stable condition

The community is rallying around the 9-year-old Oakland boy shot while walking his dog Sunday. He was shot in the stomach while walking his dog on his birthday. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The community is rallying around the 9-year-old Oakland boy shot while walking his dog Sunday. He was shot in the stomach while walking his dog on his birthday.

Police believe Isai Catalan was not the intended target.

"He's doing better, he's in stable condition," said Melinda Krigel of UCSF Benioff Children's hospital in Oakland. "He got up and took a few steps today, he's still in some pain, but he's doing better."

Isai was walking near East 27th Street and Fruitvale Avenue with his mother, father, and older brother Sunday night.

Candles mark the spot where a stray bullet hit the boy.

"It's always disheartening to see crimes against children and the youth in our community because it impacts the trajectory of their future, and ours," said Officer Marco Marquez of the Oakland police.

ABC7 News is told Catalan is eager to get back on the soccer field. He plays for the Oakland FC Leopards and Wednesday the older players gathered to raise funds and send their love to him in the hospital.

Messages of strength written on a soccer ball will be delivered to the hospital in Oakland.

The GoFundMe page for Catalan has surpassed its $5,000 goal.

"I think the family's overwhelmed, but grateful," said Krigel.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and asking any witnesses to come forward with any information. The shooter remains at large.

Donations to assist the family with medical expenses can be made by clicking here.
