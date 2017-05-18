NEWS

Abandoned building in San Jose partially collapse in fire

Fire at abandoned building in San Jose, California, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (KGO-TV)


SAN JOSE
Firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm structure fire that caused the partial collapse of an abandoned building on S. White Road and Story Road.

Firefighters got the call just after 3 a.m. from a security guard at the strip mall. The fire burned for almost two hours.

This was at a closed O'Reilly Auto Parts store, so all the flammable items inside have been removed. It is separate from all the other buildings in the strip mall, so there was no real threat of the flames spreading.

Security guards reported homeless sometimes sleep around the building.

Officials don't have an exact cause of what started the fire.

