NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday evening. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, December 30, 2016.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
Rescue Underway After Amusement Park Riders Stranded in Air
A Look at the Russian Compounds Nestled in New York Suburb and Small Maryland Town
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
More News
Top Stories
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
Berkeley New Year's Eve party featuring 90s acts deemed hoax
Putin says Russia won't expel diplomats; Trump offers praise
Union Square restaurants close to dismay of customers, emoloyees
Bay Area New Year's Eve fireworks and events
New Year's Eve preparations underway in San Francisco
New hands-free cellphone law to take effect
Show More
'Survival guide' to getting around Bay Area on NYE
Oakland man rescues teen near South Lake Tahoe
Ex-fiancée of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
SoCal man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Russian diplomats, families forced to leave San Francisco
More News
Top Video
'Survival guide' to getting around Bay Area on NYE
Union Square restaurants close to dismay of customers, emoloyees
New Year's Eve preparations underway in San Francisco
New hands-free cellphone law to take effect
More Video