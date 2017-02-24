Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
SJ mayor thanks first responders for flood response
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
RESOURCES: SJ flood evacuation info and how to help
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
NEWS
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1772067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday, February 24 (KGO)
KGO
Friday, February 24, 2017 07:25PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, February 24, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Concord police say 10-month-old boy doing 'pretty well' after dog attack
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
More News
Top Stories
Concord police say 10-month-old boy doing 'pretty well' after dog attack
Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
Hillary Clinton releases video message to rally Democrats
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
San Jose residents hardest hit by flood return home
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
Show More
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief
Gov. Brown announces plan to deal with weakening water systems
Gibson credits hard work on himself for Hollywood comeback
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
More News
Top Video
San Jose residents hardest hit by flood return home
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Gov. Brown announces plan to deal with weakening water systems
Nintendo to release newest game console on Tuesday
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco