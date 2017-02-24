NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday

EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday, February 24 (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, February 24, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Concord police say 10-month-old boy doing 'pretty well' after dog attack
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
More News
Top Stories
Concord police say 10-month-old boy doing 'pretty well' after dog attack
Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
Hillary Clinton releases video message to rally Democrats
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
San Jose residents hardest hit by flood return home
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
Show More
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief
Gov. Brown announces plan to deal with weakening water systems
Gibson credits hard work on himself for Hollywood comeback
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
More News
Top Video
San Jose residents hardest hit by flood return home
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Gov. Brown announces plan to deal with weakening water systems
Nintendo to release newest game console on Tuesday
More Video