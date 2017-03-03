NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, March 3, 2017. (KGO-TV )

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, March 3, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Where the Russia investigations stand
DHS considering separating families illegally crossing border
Trump accuses Pelosi of 'close ties to Russia,' demands investigation
Democrats plumb election timeline for Trump-Russia clues
More News
Top Stories
SFPD needs help identifying brazen attempted robbery suspect
Highway 101 in Palo Alto reopens after dump truck crash
First openly HIV positive SF Supervisor reflects on 'When We Rise'
Colin Kaepernick opts out of contract with 49ers
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley laid to rest
Oakland makes "coolest" small, medium city list
Show More
Prius Challenge brings slow, efficient racing to Sonoma Raceway
Silicon Valley leaders gather to discuss region's future
Pence used private email to conduct state business
Oakland college defends rights for transgender students
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
More News
Top Video
First openly HIV positive SF Supervisor reflects on 'When We Rise'
SFPD needs help identifying brazen attempted robbery suspect
Oakland college defends rights for transgender students
Highway 101 in Palo Alto reopens after dump truck crash
More Video