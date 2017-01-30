NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday

Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, January 30, 2017.
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
Trump Fires Acting Attorney General for Refusing to Defend Immigration Order
Trump Replaces Heads of Department of Justice and Customs Enforcement
Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified
US-Russian Businessman Said to Be Source of Key Trump Dossier Claims
President Donald Trump names Dana Boente as acting Attorney General
Adelson pulls $650 million investment from Raiders Vegas stadium deal
Berkeley's refugee community reacts to Trump's executive order
Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl
Bay Area doctor helps pregnant detainee after travel ban
Scotts Valley Bank robbery suspect identified
Trump Replaces Heads of Department of Justice and Customs Enforcement
Bay Area Trump supporters say ban fulfills campaign promise
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs
Crews demolish condemned Pacifica apartment complex
Former Pres. Obama releases statement on recent protests
Google employees protest Trump's immigration travel ban
Bay Area doctor helps pregnant detainee after travel ban
Bay Area Trump supporters say ban fulfills campaign promise
Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl
Crews demolish condemned Pacifica apartment complex
