NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday evening. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, February 20, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
California officer shot and killed after responding to crash identified
Gen. McMaster to remain active duty as national security adviser
Man says Oakland gunman shot at him days before standoff
Trump weighs options for next national security adviser
More News
Top Stories
Man says Oakland gunman shot at him days before standoff
Fallen tree removed from Petaluma home
Most of Santa Cruz Mountain area under flood warning
Siri, Alexa, digital assistants could pose threat to personal security
President's Day becomes 'Not my president' day for Bay Area protesters
Firefighters rescue 2 people from rising Coyote Creek in San Jose
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Show More
Desperate immigrants risk perilous winter trek to Canada through US
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday evening
Mudslides force several roads to close in Marin County
Flood warnings issued amid heavy rain in Northern California
Alamo Square draws crowds despite rain
More News
Top Video
Siri, Alexa, digital assistants could pose threat to personal security
Mudslides force several roads to close in Marin County
Firefighters rescue 2 people from rising Coyote Creek in San Jose
Man says Oakland gunman shot at him days before standoff
More Video