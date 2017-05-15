Today's Top Stories
NEWS
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday evening. (KGO)
KGO
Monday, May 15, 2017 08:24PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, May 15, 2017.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in SoCal
New allegations to be added to Oakland Ghost Ship lawsuit
Hill reacts to report that Trump shared intel
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Top Stories
Santa Cruz area nurse, doctor charged with child sex crimes
Hijack hacks: What you need to know about 'ransomware'
North Bay man detained by immigration officials
E. Bay freeway camera system expanding after shootings
Majka wins second stage in San Jose, takes Tour of California lead
Fremont teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
New procedure helps people lose weight by adding to stomach
UCSF psychiatrist pleads not guilty to child porn charges
7 On Your Side: What are best cell phone plans
Hearing over psychological evaluation for Antolin Garcia-Torres to be held
SF mayor pledges to spend $90M to re-pave torn up streets
Cyberattack wave ebbs, but experts see risk of more
Investigators treating Emeryville fire site as "crime scene"
Thousands expected for San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race
New procedure helps people lose weight by adding to stomach
North Bay man detained by immigration officials
