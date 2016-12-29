Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1678662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday evening. (KGO)
KGO
Thursday, December 29, 2016 07:29PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
1 Dead After Fall from Colorado Chair Lift: Police
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
Police: drunk mom crashes in Healdsburg, leaving son injured
More News
Top Stories
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Ex-fiance of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Families on both sides of Target stabbing search for justice
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
Police: drunk mom crashes in Healdsburg, leaving son injured
Show More
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
Ring stolen from soldier's mausoleum in Contra Costa County
7 on Your Side helps CPA with StubHub tickets he never bought
Trump reacts to sanctions on Russia for election hacking
Officials investigating source of bad odor in San Francisco
More News
Top Video
Ex-fiance of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Officials investigating source of bad odor in San Francisco
Consumer Reports warns against mixing medications with alcohol
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco