NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday evening. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
1 Dead After Fall from Colorado Chair Lift: Police
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
Police: drunk mom crashes in Healdsburg, leaving son injured
More News
Top Stories
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Ex-fiance of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Families on both sides of Target stabbing search for justice
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
Police: drunk mom crashes in Healdsburg, leaving son injured
Show More
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
Ring stolen from soldier's mausoleum in Contra Costa County
7 on Your Side helps CPA with StubHub tickets he never bought
Trump reacts to sanctions on Russia for election hacking
Officials investigating source of bad odor in San Francisco
More News
Top Video
Ex-fiance of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Officials investigating source of bad odor in San Francisco
Consumer Reports warns against mixing medications with alcohol
More Video