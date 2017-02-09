NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO-TV)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Bid to Reinstate Immigration Order
Chuck Schumer, Peter King, React to 9th Circuit Court Opinion
Alabama's Attorney General to Replace Jeff Sessions in Senate
Construction worker hit by truck killed in Santa Cruz County
More News
Top Stories
Marin County residents make most of storm
Two injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting
Napa County fights through mudslides, rain
Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: 'See you in court'
Warriors take on OKC Thunder Saturday on ABC7
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Show More
Construction worker hit by truck killed in Santa Cruz County
Weather forecast for Friday morning
Preparation, tech toys help Peninsula residents dodge worst of storm
SF resident from Syria reacts to Trump travel ban ruling
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
More News
Top Video
Napa County fights through mudslides, rain
Marin County residents make most of storm
Preparation, tech toys help Peninsula residents dodge worst of storm
SF resident from Syria reacts to Trump travel ban ruling
More Video