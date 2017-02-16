NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday

Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Trump asks black reporter to schedule meeting with Black Caucus
SF commissioner explains decision to resign from Trump commission
Denver man arrested in L.A. had knives and explosives
Robert Harward turns down national security adviser position
ANALYSIS: Trump revels in battle with press
Work underway to remove leaning concrete slab in San Francisco
Anderson Reservoir flood concerns, Oroville Dam repairs
Year-long roof leak makes nightmare for Solano Couple
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
FEMA stocking supplies in case of another Oroville Dam emergency
Apple's developers conference returns to San Jose
SF tourists may have to pay toll to drive down Lombard Street
March of Dimes kicks off in San Francisco
Protesters skip work, school to show importance of immigration
Consumer Reports: Retirement plans could be costing you money
