Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
NEWS
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1759026" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO)
KGO
Thursday, February 16, 2017 07:23PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Trump asks black reporter to schedule meeting with Black Caucus
SF commissioner explains decision to resign from Trump commission
Denver man arrested in L.A. had knives and explosives
Robert Harward turns down national security adviser position
ANALYSIS: Trump revels in battle with press
More News
Top Stories
SF commissioner explains decision to resign from Trump commission
Work underway to remove leaning concrete slab in San Francisco
Anderson Reservoir flood concerns, Oroville Dam repairs
Year-long roof leak makes nightmare for Solano Couple
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
FEMA stocking supplies in case of another Oroville Dam emergency
Show More
Apple's developers conference returns to San Jose
SF tourists may have to pay toll to drive down Lombard Street
March of Dimes kicks off in San Francisco
Protesters skip work, school to show importance of immigration
Consumer Reports: Retirement plans could be costing you money
More News
Top Video
FEMA stocking supplies in case of another Oroville Dam emergency
SF tourists may have to pay toll to drive down Lombard Street
SF commissioner explains decision to resign from Trump commission
Year-long roof leak makes nightmare for Solano Couple
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco