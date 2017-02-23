Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
RESOURCES: SJ flood evacuation info and how to help
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
ABC7 News at 4 p.m. -- WATCH LIVE HERE
Full Story
Email
NEWS
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1770235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
022317-kgo-pm-taxidigest-vid (KGO)
KGO
Thursday, February 23, 2017 07:15PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids
Trump list shows 746 travelers 'detained or processed' under travel ban, lawyer says
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Dept. confirms death of Deputy Sheriff hit by bus
San Jose flood nearly washes out family's East Coast trip
More News
Top Stories
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids
Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates
Bay Area Mountain Lions become reluctant celebrities
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Dept. confirms death of Deputy Sheriff hit by bus
SF shipyard owners threatening to shut down due to dispute
Show More
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
VIDEO: Oakland A's pitcher John Axford predicts Oscar winners
Michael Finney answers consumer questions floods
SPCA pop-up adoption center tops weekend events in Bay Area
San Jose flood nearly washes out family's East Coast trip
More News
Top Video
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
San Jose flood nearly washes out family's East Coast trip
SF shipyard owners threatening to shut down due to dispute
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco