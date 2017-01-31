Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
ABC7 Morning News -- WATCH LIVE HERE
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
NEWS
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1730938" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO)
KGO
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 07:39PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
San Jose police investigate fatal shooting on Tully Road
President Donald Trump names Dana Boente as acting Attorney General
Police searching for escaped inmate near I-880 in Hayward
UCSC settles sexual assault case for $1.15 million
More News
Top Stories
Titans of Mavericks organizers file for bankruptcy
San Jose police investigate fatal shooting on Tully Road
Former cheerleaders file lawsuit against NFL on wages
Santa Clara Co. supes unanimously vote to file lawsuit against Trump
SF expert says Trump nominee Gorsuch is in for 'wild ride'
Tesla drivers torn over Musk's ties to Trump
UCSC settles sexual assault case for $1.15 million
Show More
Adelson out, NFL could delay vote on Raiders move
Concord adoption agency closes leaving parents in dark
Police searching for escaped inmate near I-880 in Hayward
Defense gives opening remarks in Sierra LaMar murder trial
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
More News
Top Video
Tesla drivers torn over Musk's ties to Trump
Concord adoption agency closes leaving parents in dark
UCSC settles sexual assault case for $1.15 million
SF expert says Trump nominee Gorsuch is in for 'wild ride'
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco