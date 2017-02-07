NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO-TV )

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
4th Victim of Alleged Killer William Boyette Dies; Suspect Found Dead
Contractor accused of abandoning at least half a dozen pool projects
Judges Focus on Whether Trump's Immigration Order Is Muslim Ban
Judges focus on whether Trump's order is Muslim ban
More News
Top Stories
Mudslide splits San Rafael home in two
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Judges focus on whether Trump's order is Muslim ban
Storm sweeps through Napa creating flooding, rough roads
1 lane of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley reopens after landslide
BART service halted in East Bay after person hit, killed by train
Power outages, mudslides sum up life in Sausalito during storms
Show More
Sierra LaMar's mom testifies in Antolin Torres murder trial
Twitter cracking down on hate speech and abuse
Crews rescue women trapped at flooded Castro Valley golf course
7 On Your Side looks at options for buying a new minivan
Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
More News
Top Video
Power outages, mudslides sum up life in Sausalito during storms
Judges focus on whether Trump's order is Muslim ban
Sierra LaMar's mom testifies in Antolin Torres murder trial
Storm sweeps through Napa creating flooding, rough roads
More Video