NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, February 21, 2017. (KGO-TV )

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Scientists discover tiny frogs in India
Oakland police investigate prior incidents involving sniper
7 On Your Side: Scam artists work quickly in times of disaster
Berkeley school employee stabbed; 1 arrested
More News
Top Stories
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
San Jose flood victims gathering at area shelters
7 on Your Side: Help with flood insurance claims
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
Trump Administration hires more border protection, immigration agents
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Show More
Napa County couple says American Canyon drainage is flooding property
VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding, damage in San Jose
Oakland police investigate prior incidents involving sniper
SFPD Battalion Chief arrested on domestic violence charge
7 On Your Side: Scam artists work quickly in times of disaster
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Powerful winter storms create dangerous conditions in SJ
7 on Your Side: Help with flood insurance claims
Astro Kate visits old Napa high school after trip to space
Oakland police investigate prior incidents involving sniper
More Video