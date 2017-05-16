Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
BREAKING NEWS
Warriors take down Spurs 136 - 100 in blowout
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Warriors take down Spurs 136 - 100 in blowout
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2001922" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO)
KGO
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 08:47PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Families of 10 Oakland Ghost Ship fire victims to file lawsuit
House Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall
'Laptop ban' not impacted by Trump's classified intel sharing
Lawmakers respond to report Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn probe
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man tapes himself to outside of car on I-880 in Oakland
Daredevil who climbed Golden Gate Bridge speaks out
Vic Lee wins Excellence in Journalism award
SFPD, DEA investigation leads to 20 arrests
Consumer Reports: Best blender reviews
Jimmy Kimmel to host 2018 Oscars, recalls epic mix-up
Stanford spends $130M to house faculty, staff
Show More
Missile Defense 101: N. Korea could hit with little warning
Lands commission calls coastal sand mine in Marina unauthorized
'Save The Bay' working to save SF Bay from trash
Families of 10 Oakland Ghost Ship fire victims to file lawsuit
White House disputes report on Comey, Flynn investigation
More News
Top Video
Stanford spends $130M to house faculty, staff
SFPD, DEA investigation leads to 20 arrests
Vic Lee wins Excellence in Journalism award
VIDEO: Man tapes himself to outside of car on I-880 in Oakland
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco