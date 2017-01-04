NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump's SEC Chair Pick
Video Captures Chilling Moment Man Opens Fire on Unsuspecting Police Officers
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Bay Area nonprofit celebrates 25 years of good works
Advances in tech to be unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show
More News
Top Stories
Major BART delays after man pinned between cars in SF
Exploring Oakland's new police chief's background
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
42 pets dropped off at East Bay animal shelter
Boats flounder to shore in North Bay due to storm
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Bay Area nonprofit celebrates 25 years of good works
Anne Kirkpatrick introduced as Oakland's new police chief
Show More
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday
Advances in tech to be unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show
California hires Eric Holder to defend against Trump
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
CA could face serious consequences if Affordable Care Act repealed
More News
Photos
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
PHOTOS: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
More Photos