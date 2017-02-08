Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Jeff Sessions confirmed as Attorney General despite strong opposition
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
NEWS
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
KGO
Wednesday, February 08, 2017 07:17PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
White House Calls Yemen Raid a 'Huge Success'; Criticism 'Disservice'
Rev. Jesse Jackson weighs in on Jeff Sessions controversy
5 Injured in High-Wire Accident at Florida Circus
Winter Weather Grounds, Delays Thousands of Flights Across US
More News
Top Stories
ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience
San Francisco, San Jose may use speed enforcement cameras
Jeff Sessions confirmed as Attorney General despite strong opposition
Officials visited Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse many times before fire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Los Gatos woman uses Facebook Live to get help after mudslide
Rev. Jesse Jackson weighs in on Jeff Sessions controversy
Show More
LIST: Marin County school closures
9th Circuit won't issue decision today regarding Travel Ban
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Number of potholes increase in the Bay Area
Giant Pothole blocking lanes on 580 in Livermore
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco