NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House Calls Yemen Raid a 'Huge Success'; Criticism 'Disservice'
Rev. Jesse Jackson weighs in on Jeff Sessions controversy
5 Injured in High-Wire Accident at Florida Circus
Winter Weather Grounds, Delays Thousands of Flights Across US
More News
Top Stories
ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience
San Francisco, San Jose may use speed enforcement cameras
Jeff Sessions confirmed as Attorney General despite strong opposition
Officials visited Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse many times before fire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Los Gatos woman uses Facebook Live to get help after mudslide
Rev. Jesse Jackson weighs in on Jeff Sessions controversy
Show More
LIST: Marin County school closures
9th Circuit won't issue decision today regarding Travel Ban
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Number of potholes increase in the Bay Area
Giant Pothole blocking lanes on 580 in Livermore
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos