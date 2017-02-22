NEWS

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday (KGO-TV )

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
California nurses rally for bill on 1st state-run single-payer health plan
Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance
Protests follow White House decision on transgender restroom use
New EPA head's emails indicate close ties to oil and gas producers
Top Stories
Animals impacted by San Jose flooding
Donations pour into San Jose flood shelters
San Jose residents question emergency response to floods
San Jose floodwater causing major damage to homes
Lakeport declares a state of emergency
Bay Area researchers to probe teen brains to study development
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma on flood warnings
Trump lifts transgender bathroom guidelines
VIDEO: Flooding drastically changes San Jose landscape
Some San Jose flooding victims may be able to return home
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Deputy hit by bus at Santa Rita Jail
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
VIDEO: Flooding drastically changes San Jose landscape
San Jose floodwater causing major damage to homes
Bay Area researchers to probe teen brains to study development
Animals impacted by San Jose flooding
