Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
ABC7 News at 11 a.m. -- WATCH LIVE HERE
Full Story
Email
NEWS
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1679306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, December 30, 2016. (KGO)
KGO
Friday, December 30, 2016 09:12AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, December 30, 2016.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
1 Dead After Fall From Colorado Chairlift: Police
#7Things to know before you go: Friday
Crews search for missing plane in Lake Erie
More News
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Friday
Putin says Russia won't oust U.S. diplomats in hacking flap
Ex-fiancée of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
SoCal man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
Show More
Bay Area lawmakers concerned about marijuana and driving
Russian at SF consulate calls diplomat expulsion 'unfriendly step'
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Families on both sides of Target stabbing search for justice
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
More News
Top Video
Putin says Russia won't oust U.S. diplomats in hacking flap
SoCal man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Bay Area lawmakers concerned about marijuana and driving
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco