Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
NEWS
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1673547" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday morning. (KGO)
KGO
Monday, December 26, 2016 08:45AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, December 26, 2016.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
Once a killer, now a CEO: Ex-con works to turn youths around
Stars React to George Michael's Death
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall
More News
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Monday
Memorial grows for victims of suspected DUI crash in SJ
Bay Area remembers singer George Michael
New Calif. laws will raise minimum wage, toughen gun restrictions
Cat jumps off palm tree, hits the ground running
Singer George Michael dies at 53
Hayward family celebrates Christmas after losing everything in fire
Show More
Crashed Russian jet fragments pulled from Black Sea
James, Irving rally Cavaliers past Warriors 109-108
1 killed, 5 wounded in suburban NYC nightclub shooting
Two killed in San Jose car crash
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
More News
Top Video
Memorial grows for victims of suspected DUI crash in SJ
Cat jumps off palm tree, hits the ground running
Bay Area remembers singer George Michael
Hayward family celebrates Christmas after losing everything in fire
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco