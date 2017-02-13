Today's Top Stories
NEWS
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1752187" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, February 13, 2017. (KGO)
KGO
Monday, February 13, 2017 09:14AM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, February 13, 2017.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Northeast braces for 2nd major snowstorm of the season
Nearly 200K ordered to evacuate as Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure
Water levels fall at threatened dam as 200K evacuated
Washington state attorney general: President Trump is 'not reading' the Constitution
Top Stories
Nearly 200K ordered to evacuate as Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure
ACE Train service canceled due to storm damage
Report: Officials ignored Oroville spillway concerns 12 years ago
Deaths of Berkeley couple deemed 'suspicious'
Winter storms cause Bay Area roadway problems
Wife of slain off-duty Richmond officer speaks out
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Show More
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
VIDEO: Warriors star Kevin Durant talks about his return to OKC
Sears, Kmart Drop Trump-Branded Merchandise
Anti-abortion rights protests target Planned Parenthood, are met with counterprotests
Warriors beat Thunder 130-114 in Oklahoma City
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
Nearly 200K ordered to evacuate as Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure
ACE Train service canceled due to storm damage
Deaths of Berkeley couple deemed 'suspicious'
