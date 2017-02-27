Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
NEWS
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1775619" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, February 27, 2017. (KGO)
KGO
Monday, February 27, 2017 08:50AM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, February 27, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Trump to propose 'historic' defense spending increase in budget blueprint
Oscars' In Memoriam remembers Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher
Trump's congressional address: What you need to know
'La La Land' producer calls best picture snafu 'surreal'
More News
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Saint Mary's theater professor beams over former student Mahershala Ali's win
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
'When We Rise' mini-series creator talks with ABC7
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
31 Hayward residents displaced after apartment building fire
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Show More
Mahershala Ali addresses best picture mix-up
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Emma Stone reacts to best picture mix-up
More News
Top Video
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
'When We Rise' mini-series creator talks with ABC7
31 Hayward residents displaced after apartment building fire
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco