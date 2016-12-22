NEWS

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday morning. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
States Won by Trump Have Highest Obamacare Enrollment
Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Joining White House Team
Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck
Trump Sons Skipping Controversial Fundraising Event
Passenger Accused of Harassing Ivanka Trump Removed From Flight
More News
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
BART increasing fines for parking illegally in their lots
Napa man accused of running cancer charity scam
Trump chooses campaign manager to be counselor to president
San Jose taxi driver accused of sexual assault
Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
Vallejo community holds vigil for victims of pawn shop shooting
Show More
Good samaritan pulls driver from fiery Fairfield crash
San Francisco police instate new use of force policy
Uber pulls self-driving cars off California roads
EXCLUSIVE: SJ landlord accused of providing contaminated water says e. Coli is gone
BART bodycam video shows violent arrest in San Francisco
More News
Top Video
BART increasing fines for parking illegally in their lots
Napa man accused of running cancer charity scam
Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
San Jose taxi driver accused of sexual assault
More Video