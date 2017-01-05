NEWS

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, January 5, 2017. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, January 5, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dylann Roof: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Me Psychologically'
Trump Again Casts Doubt on Russian Hacking
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Mexican Official Who Helped Arrange Trump Visit Returns to High Office
More News
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Bay Area mountain communities prepare for weekend storm
SF firefighters use airbags to push BART car off pinned man
Charges expected in apparent torture of man in Facebook Live
Pacifica City Council votes to demolish building falling into sea
Coast Guard battling fire on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico
Exploring the background of Oakland's new police chief
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Newport Beach nonprofit focuses on UFO research
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
42 pets dropped off at East Bay animal shelter
More News
Top Video
Charges expected in apparent torture of man in Facebook Live
SF firefighters use airbags to push BART car off pinned man
Bay Area mountain communities prepare for weekend storm
Pacifica City Council votes to demolish building falling into sea
More Video