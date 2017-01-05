Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
First of two Florida eaglets hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
NEWS
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1687777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, January 5, 2017. (KGO)
KGO
Thursday, January 05, 2017 08:46AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, January 5, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Dylann Roof: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Me Psychologically'
Trump Again Casts Doubt on Russian Hacking
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Mexican Official Who Helped Arrange Trump Visit Returns to High Office
More News
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Bay Area mountain communities prepare for weekend storm
SF firefighters use airbags to push BART car off pinned man
Charges expected in apparent torture of man in Facebook Live
Pacifica City Council votes to demolish building falling into sea
Coast Guard battling fire on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico
Exploring the background of Oakland's new police chief
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Newport Beach nonprofit focuses on UFO research
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
42 pets dropped off at East Bay animal shelter
More News
Top Video
Charges expected in apparent torture of man in Facebook Live
SF firefighters use airbags to push BART car off pinned man
Bay Area mountain communities prepare for weekend storm
Pacifica City Council votes to demolish building falling into sea
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco