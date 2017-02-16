NEWS

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 16, 2017. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Trump expected to name Alexander Acosta as labor secretary nominee
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after 26 children injured
Businesses nationwide participate in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Trump announces labor secretary nominee - WATCH LIVE
Big rig crash triggers massive backup on I-880 in Oakland
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
NASA website lets public search for undiscovered worlds
Highway 37 reopening date postponed, frustration mounts
Hundreds of employees evacuated during SoMa construction trouble
Howard Street reopens after building concerns in SoMa
San Francisco bay debris impacts sea lions, boats, swimmers
San Mateo cyber security firm uncovers malware on medical devices
7 on Your Side: Apple, Verizon top 'on hold' complaints list
