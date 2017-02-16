Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Trump announces labor secretary nominee - WATCH LIVE
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
NEWS
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1757866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 16, 2017. (KGO)
KGO
Thursday, February 16, 2017 09:16AM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Trump expected to name Alexander Acosta as labor secretary nominee
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after 26 children injured
Businesses nationwide participate in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
More News
Top Stories
Trump announces labor secretary nominee - WATCH LIVE
Big rig crash triggers massive backup on I-880 in Oakland
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
NASA website lets public search for undiscovered worlds
Highway 37 reopening date postponed, frustration mounts
Show More
Hundreds of employees evacuated during SoMa construction trouble
Howard Street reopens after building concerns in SoMa
San Francisco bay debris impacts sea lions, boats, swimmers
San Mateo cyber security firm uncovers malware on medical devices
7 on Your Side: Apple, Verizon top 'on hold' complaints list
More News
Top Video
Big rig crash triggers massive backup on I-880 in Oakland
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Highway 37 reopening date postponed, frustration mounts
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco