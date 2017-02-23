NEWS

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, February 23, 2017. (KGO)

NEWS
NYPD commissioner: Officers won't help with deportations
Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
Jackie Evancho hopes to 'enlighten' Trump, would perform again at his inauguration
Mandatory flood evacuations reduced in San Jose
Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flood repairs
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
San Jose residents return home to find flood destruction
Kids enjoy shelters, parents stress over future after SJ flood
SETI Institute has hope for life on newfound planets
Animals impacted by San Jose flooding
Donations pour into San Jose flood shelters
CHP officer dies after Sacramento motorcycle crash
San Jose residents question emergency response to floods
Mandatory flood evacuations reduced in San Jose
Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flood repairs
'Miracle' baby born to mom with ovarian cancer
Kids enjoy shelters, parents stress over future after SJ flood
