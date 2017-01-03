NEWS

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, January 3, 2017. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Republicans Effectively Gut Congressional Ethics Watchdog
$6M in Jewelry Stolen Blocks From Times Square Ball Drop
Thousands of Delays at US Airports Amid Customs System Outage
House GOP Withdraws Move to Gut Ethics Watchdog After Backlash
Chilling Details Emerge in Wake of Istanbul Nightclub Massacre
More News
Top Stories
Storms bring snow and rain to Bay Area
Ford cancels plan to build Mexico plant, adds US jobs
Crews repairing Golden Gate Bridge moveable median barrier
Toddler rescues twin brother from fallen dresser in Utah
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Video captures $6 million NYE Midtown jewelry heist
Vallejo 'gone girl' kidnapping victim speaks out on social media
Show More
SF's main water supply shut down for 60 day inspection
Los Altos teen creates peer-to-peer suicide prevention site
SF crab fisherman continue West Coast strike
New 2017 driving laws in California
#7Things to know before you go: Tuesday
More News
Top Video
Storms bring snow and rain to Bay Area
Video captures $6 million NYE Midtown jewelry heist
Crews repairing Golden Gate Bridge moveable median barrier
Toddler rescues twin brother from fallen dresser in Utah
More Video