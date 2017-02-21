Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Dozens trapped by flooding at San Jose's Los Lagos Golf Course
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
NEWS
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1765413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, February 21, 2017. (KGO)
KGO
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 09:06AM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco