NEWS

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, February 21, 2017. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New immigration memos announce more than 15,000 new hires
Trump denounces anti-Semitic threats as 'horrible'
Is Trump right about crime in Sweden?
Dozens trapped by flooding at San Jose's Los Lagos Golf Course
More News
Top Stories
Dozens trapped by flooding at San Jose's Los Lagos Golf Course
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
President Trump visits African American History Museum
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Hundreds evacuated after levee breach near Manteca
High winds pound Pacifica during storm
Show More
BART recovering from major delays due to disabled train
Caltrain starts online petition to save electrification project
Fallen tree removed from Petaluma home
Marin County launches database to improve transparency
South Bay slammed by storm, Los Gatos Creek takes over
More News
Top Video
Dozens trapped by flooding at San Jose's Los Lagos Golf Course
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
'When We Rise' shows emotional, powerful SF LGBT movement
High winds pound Pacifica during storm
More Video