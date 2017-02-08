NEWS

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, February 8, 2017. (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Northeast
Trump Attacks Travel Ban Challengers, Says 'Bad High School Student' Would Know Ban Is Legal
9 Tornadoes Reported in La., Miss., at Least 31 Injured
Why Dakota Access Pipeline May Not Proceed Imminently
More News
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
Pothole repair triggers massive backup on WB I-580
Caltrans continues to clear mudslide on Hwy 17
Elizabeth Warren rebuked for quoting Coretta Scott King on Senate floor
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Is it over? North Bay struggles with severe weather
Residents brace for worst, hope for best in SC Mountain storm
Show More
Power outages, mudslides sum up life in Sausalito during storms
East Palo Alto races against time ahead of next storm
Mudslide splits San Rafael home in two
BART service restored in East Bay after fatality on tracks
Storm sweeps through Napa creating flooding, rough roads
More News
Top Video
Pothole repair triggers massive backup on WB I-580
Students honor classmate with Down syndrome at Homecoming
Caltrans continues to clear mudslide on Hwy 17
East Palo Alto races against time ahead of next storm
More Video