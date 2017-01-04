BEYOND THE HEADLINES

ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Bay Area nonprofit celebrates 25 years of good works
ABC7 News Anchor Cheryl Jennings travels to Peru. (KGO)

PERU (KGO) --
Sometimes the local charities we focus on have an international impact.

This week, ABC7 News Anchor Cheryl Jennings travels to Peru with Haydee Rodriguez-Pastor, Co-Founder of the nonprofit organization, VIDA USA, based in Emeryville. VIDA just marked 25 years of delivering surplus medical equipment, supplies and medicine to impoverished areas in Latin America.

