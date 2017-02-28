NEWS

Airport worker says things didn't look right before small plane crash in SoCal

EMBED </>More News Videos

An airport worker says things did not look right when a small plane took off from Southern California before crashing into homes in Riverside Monday. (KGO-TV)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KGO) --
An airport worker says things did not look right when a small plane took off from Southern California before crashing into homes in Riverside Monday.

An eyewitness who saw the victims and the plane just moments before the deadly crash says she saw the plane try to take off at least three times in heavy rain

ABC News spoke to Delmy Pennington, co-owner of the D and D Airport Café.

RELATED: 3 dead after small plane crashes into SoCal neighborhood

Pennington says she saw the plane return to the terminal and the people on the plane went to her cafe.

Then she says they left in a hurry without ordering anything and headed off to the plane.

She says when they took off it did not look right. "The back of the airplane went really funny...and I asked some pilots and they said it's not supposed to do that," Pennington said. "I was so worried. Even in the last moment they left I thought why are they leaving?"

Pennington says the moment they left the rain stopped for a brief moment and she thinks maybe that's why they left so quickly - to try to catch a break in the storm.

Pennington says thirty minutes later, her daughter called to tell her about a small airplane that had crashed and was on the news.

She says she knew immediately it was their plane.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashplane accidentsouthern californiafirefire deathfirefightersCaliforniaSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
3 dead after small plane bound for San Jose crashes in SoCal
'It's horrible,' Riverside official describes plane crash involving South Bay family
NEWS
Teen among 3 killed in small plane crash on SJ bound flight
2 Houston officers injured in shooting, authorities say
DeVos statement on black colleges sparks uproar
Congressman won't shake hands with Trump before speech
More News
Top Stories
Teen among 3 killed in small plane crash on SJ bound flight
11 injured during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
Serena Williams surprises two guys to match at SF park
San Francisco doctors reflect on evolution of AIDS treatment
Trump makes unsupported claim that Obama was 'behind' town hall protests
77-year-old woman killed walking to crash scene in Pittsburg
Show More
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Trader Joe's issues recall for apple sauce products
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
#7Things to know before you go: Tuesday
Threats cause evacuations of Bay Area ADL, Jewish community centers
More News
Top Video
Orcas surround jet skiers in New Zealand
Teen among 3 killed in small plane crash on SJ bound flight
Surfers catch waves with dolphins in Australia
77-year-old woman killed walking to crash scene in Pittsburg
More Video