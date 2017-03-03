OFFICER KILLED

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Foley laid to rest

Friends and family of Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Foley laid the 40-year veteran to rest, following Wednesday's tragic bus crash at an East Bay jail. (KGO-TV )

by Leslie Brinkley
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
A stars and stripes draped casket took center stage at the Concord Pavilion on Friday morning.

1,000 uniformed officers from all across the country converged here to honor fallen Alameda County Sheriffs Deputy Mike Foley.

RELATED: Alameda County Deputy Sheriff hit by bus dies

"He worked 21 years in patrol, four years as a motorcycle officer, three years as a school resource officer, and 10 years on the SWAT team," said Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Sheen.

His 38 years of service ended tragically last week following a bus accident at the Santa Rita jail.

"It was a loss for our family and a loss for the driver of the bus who's been in our prayers ever since," said John Foley, the Deputy's brother.

Mike Foley's brother is an officer with Emeryville Police Department. His dad was in the Oakland Police Department, and now his 18-year-old son says he wants to follow in his dads footsteps.

"I don't think my dad realized how many lives he touched. And how many people he helped feel safe," said his son Michael Foley.

Deputy Foley leaves behind his son, daughter, and wife Tammy. Following the service, law enforcement helicopters flew above Mt. Diablo in a missing man formation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
