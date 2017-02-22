NEWS

Alameda Co. Sheriff's update on deputy hit by jail bus -- WATCH LIVE

This undated image shows a sign for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
A veteran Alameda County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition on life support after being struck by a transportation vehicle at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin early this morning, a sheriff's spokesman said.

WATCH LIVE: Sheriff's Update On Accident Involving Deputy

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. at the transportation yard behind the jail near Broder Boulevard, Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

An investigation into the accident is being conducted but no further details are available at this time, Kelly said.

The injured deputy is being treated at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where a large group of other deputies have gathered to support the deputy and his family, according to Kelly.

He said the news media is not welcome at the hospital.

The injured deputy has been with the sheriff's office "for many years," Kelly said.
